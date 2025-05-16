StarCruises Launches Star Voyager Sailings from Ho Chi Minh City

StarCruises hosted a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City to announce cruises in Vietnam, featuring three exclusive school holiday sailings aboard the Star Voyager.

Departing from Phu My Port on June 13, 17, and 21, the night cruises to Singapore offer Vietnamese travelers a holiday option for the summer school break.

“With StarCruises officially launching sailings from Ho Chi Minh City via Phu My Port, we are thrilled to introduce the Star Voyager’s four-night cruise to Singapore for the local school holidays,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This homeport deployment and series of exclusive sailings are poised to elevate Vietnam’s standing as an emerging cruise hub in Southeast Asia, while boosting both inbound and outbound travel,” added Goh.

According to the company, the sailings include complimentary access to selected dining venues, world-class live entertainment and an array of family-friendly activities onboard.

The Star Voyager has recently undergone a US$50 million refurbishment with enhanced venues and improved onboard facilities to elevate its guest experience.

StarCruises said in a press release that the cruise itinerary features a stop in Singapore, where guests will disembark at the Singapore Cruise Centre.

Passengers will be able to explore city destinations with direct access to HarbourFront Centre, VivoCity and the MRT network.

Highlights include the Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion Park, as well as cultural enclaves such as Chinatown, Little India and Kampong Glam.

Also featured are world-class retail havens, including VivoCity and Orchard Road’s designer boutiques.

The cruise offers two full days at sea and features onboard attractions and entertainment highlights, including: