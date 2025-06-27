Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara Arrives in the Mediterranean

The Luminara recently arrived in the Mediterranean ahead of kicking off its maiden season for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

As the third ship in the company’s fleet, the vessel was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard earlier this month.

Following the Ilma, which entered service in 2024, the Luminara will welcome its first guests on July 3, 2025.

Sailing from Monaco, the seven-night cruise features visits to destinations in France and Italy, including some unusual ports of call, such as L’Île-Rousse and Portofino.

Before arriving in Civitavecchia, the 456-guest ship is also scheduled to sail to Cannes, Livorno and Portoferraio.

The vessel is then set to embark on a series of cruises to both the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes departures from Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Venice and Athens.

The deployment is highlighted by off-the-beaten-path destinations for cruise ships, such as Saint-Tropez in France; Mahón in Spain; Porto Cervo in Sicily; Amalfi in Southern Italy; and Milos in Greece.

Later this year, the Luminara will also mark Ritz-Carlton’s debut in Asia with itineraries to the Far East and Southeast Asia.

The company’s first season in the region begins in December and features cruises departing from Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.

Following a trans-Pacific cruise, the vessel is also set to operate Ritz-Carlton’s first sailings in Alaska starting in June 2026.

The ship is then scheduled to return to Asia for an expanded local season during the 2026-27 winter season.

According to Ritz-Carlton, the Luminara will also introduce new features, including an updated look for staterooms and public areas, as well as five dining venues and eight bars.

After announcing plans to enter the cruise industry in 2017, Ritz-Carlton welcomed its first vessel, the 298-guest Evrima, in 2022.

The company later launched the Ilma, which was christened during a special ceremony in Fort Lauderdale last December.