Ritz-Carlton Ready to Introduce Luminara with New Features

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is nearing the launch of the new Luminara, as the ship has completed its sea trials under the supervision of shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The maiden voyage sails from Monaco to Rome on July 3, the company said. The ship will also mark the brand’s introduction into Asia later this year and Alaska next

“With Luminara, we’ve raised the bar once again, uniting legendary service, elevated design, and an extraordinary onboard experience to further define our distinct approach to ultra-luxury travel at sea,” said Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This remarkable superyacht opens the door to new destinations and deeper guest experiences, reinforcing our commitment to thoughtful exploration and continuous innovation across the fleet.”

“As the first luxury hospitality brand to launch into yachting, The Ritz-Carlton continues to redefine immersive travel at sea,” said Tina Edmundson, president of Luxury, Marriott International. “Rooted in our legendary service, Luminara is a continuation of our legacy, yet entirely her own—a vessel designed for connection, discovery, and the transformative power of travel. Onboard, she introduces far-reaching itineraries, a refined culinary vision, and thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect her own sense of place and purpose.”

The interior will feature an updated looked for 452 guests, with warm walnut woods and Arabescato Corchia marble, with a palette of soft blues, warm greys, and deep ocean hues, accented with bronze and subtle ruby tones

The art collection aboard will feature 731 pieces, with approximately 65 percent commissioned specifically for the ship. Many of the works will explore the interplay of light and celebrate Malta’s rich historical tapestry, the company said. The standout piece will be a seven-story suspended light sculpture that will illuminates the aft staircase atrium, enhancing the sense of connection between decks with a masterful fusion of art, lighting, and design.

The ship will host five dining venues, with two designed by James Beard award winners and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina. Seta su Luminara, in collaboration with Trabocchi, will feature an eight-course tasting menu alongside an à la carte selection of modern Italian cuisine inspired by Venice’s historic spice trade. At Beach House, created with Mina, guests will savor vibrant Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, rooted in the chef’s Egyptian heritage.

Additional concepts will encompass Azur on Luminara, with regionally influenced menus centered on seasonal ingredients; Haesu Bit, a pan-Asian concept incorporating flavors from destinations Luminara will visit, such as Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, and Cantonese; and Mistral, which will capture the spirit of Mediterranean coastal dining through seafood and eat..

Guests will also discover seven sophisticated bars, notably the new Art Bar, where they can mingle amid a installation of Cycladic art.

The Luminara will include an expansive Marina, Marina Terrace, and Marina Beach, all anchored by a dynamic floating lounge platform with a central pool where guests can swim directly in the sea.

The retail experience aboard Luminara will feature dedicated retail spaces for Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, and Piaget, all making their debut with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.