Norwegian Sky Returns to Europe for Summer Season

The Norwegian Sky returned to Europe earlier this month to kick off its first summer deployment in the region.

After offering itineraries in Asia and the Indian Ocean during the 2024-25 winter, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship recently completed a repositioning voyage in Barcelona, Spain.

The 21-day cruise sailed from Cape Town, South Africa, in mid-May and included visits to a wide range of destinations in Africa and the Atlantic.

Before arriving in Europe, the 1999-built ship sailed to ports in Namibia, Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe Ivory Coast, and Senegal.

The cruise also included stops in several ports of call in Spain, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas, Arrecife, Motril and Alicante.

As part of its inaugural complete season in the region, the Norwegian Sky is now set to offer itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe.

The schedule includes a series of nine- to 12-night cruises to a wide range of destinations, including the Greek Islands, Turkey, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Western Europe and the North Sea.

The Norwegian Sky is also set to visit the Adriatic, the Canaries and the Azores before repositioning back to the Caribbean in late December.

As part of its 2025-26 season in the region, the vessel offers a series of cruises departing from La Romana, Dominican Republic.

After being acquired by Cordelia Cruises earlier this year, the Sky will leave Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in September 2026.

Following a refurbishment in the Middle East, the ship is set to join the former Empress of the Seas for a series of cruises from India.

Renamed Cordelia Sky, the 2,000-guest vessel offers two- to five-night cruises from Mumbai, Goa and Chennai during its maiden season.

In 2027, the ship’s schedule also includes longer cruises to Southeast Asia that sail to and from Singapore.

Following the Sky, the Norwegian Sun is also set to be transferred to Cordelia Cruises in November 2027.