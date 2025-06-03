Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Retirements

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the last five cruise ships that have been withdrawn from service.
Celestyal Crystal
Former names: Viking Saga, Sally Albatross, Leeward, SuperStar Taurus, Silja Opera, Cristal and Louis Cristal
Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Capacity: 950 guests
Tonnage: 25,600
Year built: 1992
Fate: Beached for scrapping in Alang, India
Date: May 2025
After spending nearly two years out of service, the former Celestyal Crystal was beached for scrapping in India in mid-May 2025.
Now set to be dismantled, the former cruise ferry sailed for various brands during its decades-long career, including Viking Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Star Cruises and Silja Line.
G Expedition
Former names: Kattegat, N F Tiger, Tiger and Alandsfarjan
Last Operator: G Adventures
Capacity: 134 guests
Tonnage: 6,334
Year built: 1972
Fate: Replaced by newer ship; future unknown
Date: May 2025
G Adventures recently announced plans to replace its sole expedition ship, the 1972-built Expedition, with the more modern Ocean Adventurer.
With the new-to-the-brand vessel taking over its itineraries starting later this year, the Expedition now faces an uncertain future. A decision regarding the future of the former ferry is still to be announced.
Ocean Atlantic
Former names: Konstantin Chernenko, Rus and SC Atlantic
Last Operator: Albatros Expeditions/SunStone Ships
Capacity: 198 guests
Tonnage: 12,798
Year built: 1985
Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey
Date: May 2025
Wrapping up its 40-year sailing career, the Ocean Atlantic was beached for recycling at the Aliaga Shipbreaking Yard in early May.
Last operated by Albatros Expeditions, the 198-guest vessel had originally been built as a Soviet ferry before being converted into an expedition ship.
Celestyal Olympia
Former names: Song of America, Sunbird, Thomson Destiny and Louis Olympia
Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises
Capacity: 1,402 guests
Tonnage: 37,773
Year built: 1982
Fate: Beached for scrapping in Alang, India
Date: February 2025
Royal Caribbean’s former Song of America was sold for scrapping earlier this year, marking the end of a four-decade career.
The 1,402-guest vessel was beached in Alang, India, in early February after being replaced by a larger and newer ship in the fleet of its latest operator, Celestyal Cruises.
Diamond XI
Former names: Begonia, Explorer Starship, Song of Flower, Le Diamant and Ocean Diamond
Last Operator: Bridgeman Services
Capacity: 172 guests
Tonnage: 8,282
Year built: 1974
Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey
Date: August 2024
Another expedition ship sold for scrapping in the past year, the former Ocean Diamond was beached in Aliaga, Turkey, in August 2024.
Before becoming the first oceangoing vessel to be dismantled after a two-year hiatus, the 172-guest ship sailed for brands like Radisson Seven Seas, Ponant and Quark.