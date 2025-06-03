Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Retirements

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the last five cruise ships that have been withdrawn from service.

Celestyal Crystal

Former names: Viking Saga, Sally Albatross, Leeward, SuperStar Taurus, Silja Opera, Cristal and Louis Cristal

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Capacity: 950 guests

Tonnage: 25,600

Year built: 1992

Fate: Beached for scrapping in Alang, India

Date: May 2025

After spending nearly two years out of service, the former Celestyal Crystal was beached for scrapping in India in mid-May 2025.

Now set to be dismantled, the former cruise ferry sailed for various brands during its decades-long career, including Viking Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Star Cruises and Silja Line.

G Expedition

Former names: Kattegat, N F Tiger, Tiger and Alandsfarjan

Last Operator: G Adventures

Capacity: 134 guests

Tonnage: 6,334

Year built: 1972

Fate: Replaced by newer ship; future unknown

Date: May 2025

G Adventures recently announced plans to replace its sole expedition ship, the 1972-built Expedition, with the more modern Ocean Adventurer.

With the new-to-the-brand vessel taking over its itineraries starting later this year, the Expedition now faces an uncertain future. A decision regarding the future of the former ferry is still to be announced.

Ocean Atlantic

Former names: Konstantin Chernenko, Rus and SC Atlantic

Last Operator: Albatros Expeditions/SunStone Ships

Capacity: 198 guests

Tonnage: 12,798

Year built: 1985

Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey

Date: May 2025

Wrapping up its 40-year sailing career, the Ocean Atlantic was beached for recycling at the Aliaga Shipbreaking Yard in early May.

Last operated by Albatros Expeditions, the 198-guest vessel had originally been built as a Soviet ferry before being converted into an expedition ship.

Celestyal Olympia

Former names: Song of America, Sunbird, Thomson Destiny and Louis Olympia

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Capacity: 1,402 guests

Tonnage: 37,773

Year built: 1982

Fate: Beached for scrapping in Alang, India

Date: February 2025

Royal Caribbean’s former Song of America was sold for scrapping earlier this year, marking the end of a four-decade career.

The 1,402-guest vessel was beached in Alang, India, in early February after being replaced by a larger and newer ship in the fleet of its latest operator, Celestyal Cruises.

Diamond XI

Former names: Begonia, Explorer Starship, Song of Flower, Le Diamant and Ocean Diamond

Last Operator: Bridgeman Services

Capacity: 172 guests

Tonnage: 8,282

Year built: 1974

Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey

Date: August 2024

Another expedition ship sold for scrapping in the past year, the former Ocean Diamond was beached in Aliaga, Turkey, in August 2024.

Before becoming the first oceangoing vessel to be dismantled after a two-year hiatus, the 172-guest ship sailed for brands like Radisson Seven Seas, Ponant and Quark.