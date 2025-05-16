Former Celestyal Crystal Beached for Scrapping

The former Celestyal Crystal was beached for scrapping at the Alang Shipbreaking Yard in India earlier this week.

After spending more than a year laid up in the Eastern Mediterranean, the ship embarked on its last voyage in late April.

Renamed Sun Bright, the 25,600-ton vessel left Greece under the flag of Liberia as the Sun Bright, initially sailing towards the port of Duqm in Oman.

Now set to be scrapped, the former Crystal will be dismantled over the next few months, with its steel, finishings, furniture and systems being repurposed or recycled.

The 950-guest vessel was originally built as a cruise ferry in the 1980s before being transformed into a cruise ship a decade later.

Before being acquired by Celestyal, the vessel sailed for various brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Star Cruises and Silja Line.

The ship was retired from the company’s fleet in late 2023 after being replaced by the newer and larger Celestyal Journey.

After spending several months on laid up in Greece and Cyprus, the vessel was reportedly sold to a Greece-based company earlier this year.

The former Crystal is the second cruise ship to be beached for scrapping this month. After embarking on its final voyage in April, the Ocean Atlantic also arrived at a breaking yard recently.

Last operated by SunStone Ships, the 1985-built expedition vessel is now being recycled in Aliaga, Tukey.

Another vessel previously operated by Celestyal was sold for scrapping earlier this year, as the former Celestyal Olympia arrived in Alang in February.

Originally built for Royal Caribbean International, the ship had entered service in the 1980s as the Song of America.

Replaced by the newer and larger Celestyal Discovery, the vessel also spent several months laid up before being dismantled.

In 2021, Celestyal sent the Celestyal Experience to the breakers as well. Acquired from Costa Cruises a few months earlier, the ship never entered service for the company.