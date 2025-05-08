Former Celestyal Crystal Sets Sail to Middle East

The former Celestyal Crystal is currently sailing to the Middle East after spending nearly two years laid up in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Replaced by the newer and larger Celestyal Journey, the former Crystal was withdrawn from Celestyal Cruises’ fleet in September 2023.

According to AIS information, the ship was renamed Sun Bright before embarking on a journey to Duqm, Oman.

Sailing under the Liberian flag, the former Crystal departed from Piraeus in late April and transited the Suez Canal a few days later.

The Sun Bright is now crossing the Red Sea ahead of its arrival in Oman, which is expected to take place in mid-May.

A report by Greece-based Mono News states that the vessel was recently sold by the brokerage company Master Shipping.

According to the website, the vessel was delivered to a company from the United Arab Emirates in late March.

The unnamed new owners reportedly intend to resell the Sun Bright for further cruising service or as a floating hotel.

With a colorful career, the former Crystal originally entered service in the 1980s as a cruise ferry in Northern Europe.

After being converted into a full-time cruise ship in the 1990s, the 25,600-ton vessel sailed for a wide range of brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Star Cruises and Silja Line.

The 950-guest ship was acquired by Louis Cruise Lines in 2007 and was transferred into the fleet of Celestyal Cruises in 2014.

Before being replaced by the Celestyal Journey, the Crystal embarked on its final cruise in August 2023, sailing from Piraeus to Thessaloniki, Milos, Heraklion, Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Kusadasi.

Renamed New Dawn, the ship sailed to Cyprus one year later, remaining anchored off Limassol for several months before returning to Greece.

In related news, the former Celestyal Olympia also left Greece earlier this year.

After being replaced by the newer and larger Celestyal Discovery in 2024, the 1982-built vessel was beached for scrapping in late January.