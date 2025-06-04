Guests Offered Perks to Change Booking on Royal Caribbean Sailing

Royal Caribbean International is offering perks for guests who opt to change their bookings for the June 7, 2025 cruise onboard the Adventure of the Seas.

Departing from Port Canaveral, the Voyager-class vessel is set to offer a six-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean on that date.

“We are looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel arrangements,” the company said in a statement.

“If your plans are set in stone, please mark this email as ‘read’ and gear up for your upcoming adventure – although there are some pretty sweet options below,” Royal Caribbean added.

After departing from its homeport in Central Florida, the Adventure of the Seas is set to make visits to Labadee, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Falmouth.

Guests willing to change their bookings are being offered two options, including transferring their reservations to a different cruise.

In this case, Royal Caribbean will waive transfer fees and offer a 50 percent refund of the cruise fare, in addition to a $300 non-refundable onboard credit.

Passengers can choose from three departures onboard the Adventure of the Seas, including six- and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean departing in June and July.

As a fourth option, guests can also pick a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas onboard the Wonder of the Seas in July.

Guests are also being offered the option of cancelling their booking for a full refund and a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 100 percent of the cruise fare paid for the sailing onboard the Adventure of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean also said that, regardless of the chosen option, it will reimburse any non-refundable, pre-paid travel expenses incurred due to the change.

The company previously offered benefits for guests to move their bookings at least twice in recent months.

As Cruise Industry News reported, Royal Caribbean asked guests to move their bookings out of a cruise to the Mediterranean onboard the Allure of the Seas in April.

The company later issued a similar request for passengers set to embark on a cruise to Alaska onboard the Quantum of the Seas in June.