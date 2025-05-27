Royal Caribbean Offers Incentives for Guests to Change Bookings

Royal Caribbean International is once again offering benefits for guests who opt to change their future cruise bookings.

After asking guests to move their bookings from a cruise to the Mediterranean onboard the Allure of the Seas in April, the company is now offering options for guests set to embark on the Quantum of the Seas on June 2, 2025.

Departing from Seattle, the ship is set to offer a seven-night cruise to Alaska and Canada that sails to Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka.

“We are looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel arrangements,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

“If your plans are set in stone, please mark this email as ‘read’ and gear up for your upcoming adventure – although there are some pretty sweet options below,” the company continued.

One of the options available for guests allows them to transfer their bookings to different sailings onboard the Quantum of the Seas.

Four options are available, including similar cruises with departures scheduled for July and September 2025.

Those who opt to change their booking will receive a full refund of the cruise fare, as well as of pre-paid packages and shore excursions.

A complimentary transfer to the selected sailing will be provided in the same category as previously booked, the company explained.

Royal Caribbean is also offering passengers the option of cancelling their reservation for a full refund plus a 100 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for an alternative Royal Caribbean sailing.

For both options, the company will also reimburse any non-refundable, pre-purchased travel expenses incurred, including hotel and flight change or cancellation fees.

Part of Royal Caribbean’s four-ship lineup in Alaska, the Quantum of the Seas is sailing in the region along with the Anthem of the Seas, the Radiance of the Seas and the Serenade of the Seas.