Royal Caribbean Asks Guests to Move Their Bookings

Royal Caribbean International is offering benefits for guests who opt to change their bookings for the cruise onboard the Allure of the Seas, which is scheduled to depart from Rome on April 24, 2025.

According to a statement sent to selected passengers, the company is compensating those who wish to sail on a different date or ship.

Royal Caribbean is also offering guests the option of a downgrade in exchange for onboard credit and a full refund.

“Ahead of our April 24, 2025, cruise onboard the Allure of the Seas, we are looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel arrangements,” the company said.

“If your plans are set in stone, please mark this email as ‘read’ and gear up for your upcoming adventure – although there are some pretty sweet options below,” Royal Caribbean continued.

The Allure of the Seas is set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean on the mentioned date.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city of Rome, the itinerary features visits to La Spezia, Naples, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Three options are available for guests with flexible plans. The first allows the passenger to move their bookings to one of three alternative departures, including two similar cruises onboard the Allure of the Seas in May and an itinerary to Greece and Turkey onboard the Odyssey of the Seas.

In addition to transferring their cruise to a different date in the same category previously booked, passengers will receive a full refund of the amount paid for the original cruise.

Royal Caribbean will also reimburse any non-refundable, pre-purchased travel expenses incurred, such as hotel and flight change fees.

A second option will see the guest receiving a downgrade in the booked cabin category, moving from a balcony stateroom to an interior cabin.

To compensate for the change, the company is offering a 100 percent refund of the cruise fare paid, as well as a $300 onboard credit per stateroom.

A final option allows passengers to cancel their booking, receiving a full refund of the fare originally paid for the cruise, as well as a 100 percent future cruise credit, which can be used towards an alternative sailing with Royal Caribbean.

The company also said it will reimburse non-refundable, pre-paid travel expenses incurred, including flight and hotel reservations.

The Allure of the Seas welcomed guests back in the Mediterranean earlier this month after undergoing a major refurbishment in Spain.