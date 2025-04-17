Allure of the Seas Resumes Service After Refurbishment

Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas recently welcomed guests back after undergoing a $100 million refurbishment in Europe.

Now offering cruises to the Western Mediterranean, the 2010-built vessel resumed revenue service on April 11, 2025.

On that day, the vessel kicked off its summer deployment in the region, which includes a series of four- to seven-night cruises to Spain, Italy and France.

For its first cruise, the Allure of the Seas sailed from Barcelona for a four-night itinerary that featured visits to Marseille and Palma de Mallorca.

The vessel is now set to offer regular week-long cruises to La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille and Barcelona.

In late October, the Oasis-class ship is set to wrap up its schedule in Europe with a 14-night repositioning voyage to Fort Lauderdale.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the Allure offers a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean during the 2025-26 winter season.

Most of the itineraries include a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Before resuming service earlier this month, the 220,000-ton vessel underwent a major upgrade at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain.

As part of the Royal Advantage program, the ship saw the addition of new features and various enhancements to the onboard experience.

One of the newly added attractions is The Perfect Storm, a trio of waterslides that include Cyclone and the Typhoon racing slides, in addition to the SuperCell, a champagne bowl designed to maximize twists and turns.

The Allure of the Seas also saw the creation of new suites over its bridge, as well as Royal Caribbean’s signature Ultimate Abyss dry slide.

The 5,552-guest ship also debuted new dining venues and bars, an upgraded pool deck and refreshed family-friendly spaces.