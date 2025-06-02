Carnival Reveals Summer Season Fun Facts and Numbers

Carnival Cruise Line recently revealed fun facts about its upcoming summer season in North America, Australia and Europe.

According to a press release, the season will see 29 ships sailing for the brand, including the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter, which debuted earlier this year.

Carnival guests are expected to generate an estimated $635,000,000 in economic impact in U.S. homeports before and after their cruises, the company added.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Carnival vessels embarked on 23 cruises from ten U.S. homeports, including Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

The company is also celebrating the grand opening of Celebration Key this summer. Currently being developed in Grand Bahama Island, the private destination will welcome its first guests on July 19.

Sailing from eight homeports, 15 Carnival ships will visit Celebration Key through Labor Day weekend, with over 80 visits scheduled during that timeframe.

Over the summer, Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint is expected to serve 2.8 million burgers fleetwide, the company added.

Guests will also enjoy 13 million servings of ice cream onboard, as well as nearly 2.5 million slices of pizza.

Restaurants and bars onboard the company’s fleet are also expected to pour 1.3 million glasses of wine, 4.4 million beers and 6.5 million sodas over the next three months.

Nearly two million guests will embark on a Carnival ship during the summer, the company added, sailing to more than 100 ports of call.

Sailing to a wide range of destinations, the company’s fleet will visit nearly 15 countries in the Caribbean, the West Coast and the U.S. Northeast.

Carnival ships are also operating seasonal deployments in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Alaska.

In Australia, the highlights include the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter, which were transferred from the P&O Cruises fleet in March.

The vessels joined the Carnival Splendor to offer year-round cruising from local ports, including Sydney and Brisbane.