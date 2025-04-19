Spirit Arrives in Seattle to Kick Off Carnival’s 2025 Season in Alaska

The Carnival Spirit docked in Seattle earlier this month to kick off Carnival Cruise Line’s 2025 season in Alaska.

Following a drydock in Europe, the vessel arrived on the West Coast as part of a repositioning voyage that included a transit of the Panama Canal.

The 15-night itinerary sailed from Miami in late March and featured visits to destinations in Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico, such as Cartagena de Indias, Puntarenas and Cabo San Lucas.

Upon completing the itinerary in its summer homeport, the 2001-built ship embarked cruises to Alaska and Canada.

The Spirit’s schedule for the next few months includes a series of seven-night “Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier” cruises.

Set to be offered through mid-September, the regular itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria.

The cruise is also highlighted by scenic cruising at Tracy Arm Fjord, which is described by Carnival as “one of the most spectacular cruise destinations on earth.”

Before concluding its deployment in the region, the 2,100-guest vessel is also set to offer a ten-night cruise to Alaska in late September.

Also sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the itinerary features visits to additional destinations in the region, such as Sitka and Icy Strait Point.

In addition to the Carnival Spirit, Carnival’s 2025 season in Alaska also features the Carnival Luminosa.

Repositioning from Brisbane, Australia, the 2009-built vessel is currently offering a 29-night repositioning cruise via the Pacific Ocean.

Before arriving in Seattle in early May, the former Costa Cruises ship sails to ports in Japan, as well as Alaska.

Sailing from its summer homeport every Thursday through mid-September, the Luminosa offers seven-night cruises that also visit Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria.

The Carnival Legend is also set to visit Alaska in 2025 as part of a series of longer cruises departing from San Francisco.