Carnival Miracle Enters Drydock Ahead of Summer in Europe

Set to spend the upcoming summer season in Europe, the Carnival Miracle is currently undergoing a routine drydock in Spain.

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this month with no guests onboard, the Spirit-class ship arrived at the Navantia Shipyard in Cadiz on April 12, 2025.

The ship is now set to undergo regular maintenance, in addition to class inspections and class work, before welcoming guests back in May.

The 2,124-passenger vessel is also expected to undergo minor updates to its public areas and staterooms.

Currently being rolled out to Carnival’s entire fleet, the Heroes Tribute Lounge and Bar is one of the new features debuting onboard the Carnival Miracle following the refit.

After the work, the 2004-built ship is set to kick off a summer deployment in Europe that includes seven- to 13-night itineraries around the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Baltic, Iceland and the British Isles.

In early November, the ship is set to offer a trans-Atlantic crossing to North America ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

The vessel will sail from Tampa during this timeframe, offering six- to 13-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

In 2026, the Miracle is scheduled to return to the West Coast for a summer season sailing to Alaska and Canada.

The Carnival Miracle is one of three Carnival ships that have already entered drydock for maintenance in 2025.

Earlier this year, the Carnival Sunshine became the first of the brand’s vessels to visit a shipyard for routine work.

Before kicking off a year-round deployment in Norfolk, the 1996-built ship spent several weeks at one of Chantier Naval de Marseille’s drydocks starting in early January.

The ship was later followed by the Carnival Spirit, which visited the same shipyard for a month-long drydock in February.