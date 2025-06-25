Bookings Opened for VidantaWorld’s Elegant Inaugural Season

VidantaWorld is now accepting reservations for the inaugural season of its first vessel, the Elegant.

“Our incredible array of international voyages begins on December 27, 2025, and will connect you with a world of spectacular wonders and breathtaking beauty,” the company said in an email marketing.

For its first cruise, the 216-guest ship will offer a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from St. Maarten.

The itinerary features visits to destinations in St. Kitts, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Nevis and Antigua, including Saint John, Sandy Ground Beach and Charlestown.

The Elegant will continue to offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean departing from Philipsburg through late March.

In April 2026, the 1990-built ship will kick off its first season in Europe with a series of itineraries to the Azores and Madeira.

The vessel will then arrive in the Mediterranean for seven-night cruises to the Spanish and Italian coasts, the French Riviera and the Greek Islands.

According to the company’s brochure, the Elegant is scheduled to sail from a wide range of ports in the region, including Cádiz, Málaga, Tarragona, Barcelona, Nice, Naples, Civitavecchia, Catania, Fusina, Bari, Lavrion and Piraeus.

Vidanta’s inaugural season also features trans-Atlantic crossings in 2026, including 14-night voyages in March and October.

For the 2026-27 winter, the 15,396-ton ship is scheduled to offer additional seven-night cruises in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The Elegant was initially set to enter service in February, offering itineraries in the Caribbean before repositioning to Europe for a summer season. Those plans did not happen.

Originally built for Commodore Cruise Line in 1990, the Elegant underwent a major refurbishment ahead of its debut.

Last operated by the now-defunct All Leisure Group as the Voyager, the Elegant was acquired by Mexico-based Vidanta in 2017.