Vidanta Elegant Poised to Cruise in Europe and the Caribbean in 2025

Vidanta is getting ready to launch a new luxury cruise operation, after acquiring the former Voyager in 2017 and refurbishing it.

According to the company’s website, the ship is set to offer new adults-only cruises in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean under the VidantaWord brand.

Renamed the Vidanta Elegant, the 298-guest vessel was redesigned as a mega yacht that offers twice as much space as other ships in the luxury space, the company said, as well as a nearly one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio and 13 bars and restaurants.

“What started as the first luxury cruise line in Mexico will soon set a new standard of excellence worldwide,” the company said in a brochure.

Currently on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the Elegant is scheduled to embark on its first cruise for the new venture in late February 2025, according to the brand’s website and brochure.

During its inaugural season for VidantaWorld, the 1990-built ship will initially offer itineraries to the Caribbean departing from the Dominican Republic and St. Maarten.

In April 2025, the Vidanta Elegant repositions to Europe for a series of cruises to the Azores, Madeira and Portugal.

A month later, the ship is scheduled to arrive in the Mediterranean for a summer cruise program.

Itineraries are set to visit destinations on the Spanish and Italian coasts, as well as the French Riviera, the Greek Islands and the Adriatic Sea.

The inaugural program also includes two trans-Atlantic crossings that sail between St. Maarten and the Canary Islands region.

According to Vidanta, the itineraries take advantage of Elegant’s ability to navigate difficult-to-access destinations.

The voyages are designed to showcase “the most exclusive destinations on Earth,” the company added, including the volcanic landscapes of the Azores, the cliffside villages of the Greek Islands, and more.

Vidanta also said that the Elegant was essentially rebuilt, offering state-of-the-art technology, luxury accommodations, and upscale experiences “crafted by the world’s best architects, designers, and engineers.”

According to the company’s website, the adults-only cruise product includes Wi-Fi and buffet meals in its base fare, as well as onboard activities and daily housekeeping.

À la carte lunch and dinner, room service, beverages, and other services are not included in the cost of the voyage.

For guests staying in suite-level cabins, the Vidanta Elegant will also offer exclusive access to a VIP Lounge that features complimentary soft drinks and snacks.

Acquired by the Vidanta Group in 2017, the former Voyager was originally delivered to Commodore Cruise Line in 1990.