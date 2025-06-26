Asuka III to be Christened in Yokohama in July

Asuka Cruises is planning to name its newest ship, the Asuka III, during a special event in Japan on July 11, 2025.

According to the company, the Asuka II will join the naming ceremony, which will be held at the port of Yokohama.

The double call will mark the first time that the company’s ships visit the Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal simultaneously.

While the naming event will be held onboard the Asuka III, the public will be able to watch a champagne-splashing ceremony from a park located on the terminal’s roof.

Currently being prepared for its maiden cruise, the Asuka III was delivered to Asuka Cruises earlier this year.

After being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the LNG-powered vessel embarked on a two-month journey to Asia in late April.

Following its naming ceremony, the 744-guest ship is set to kick off its inaugural season on July 20, 2025.

As part of the maiden deployment, the Asuka III offers a series of cruises departing from various ports in Japan, including Yokohama, Kobe and Hakata.

The itineraries feature visits to over 30 ports in the country, such as Nanao, Hakodate, Sado and Shimizu.

Highlights of the inaugural season include the “Japan Circumnavigation Cruise,” which sails from Yokohama in early August and features visits to six destinations in the country.

Originally built for Crystal Cruises in 1990, the Asuka II is currently the only ship in revenue service for Asuka Cruises.

After sailing from Japan earlier this year, the 50,142-ton vessel is offering its final around-the-world voyage.

The 103-day cruise is set to end in Yokohama on July 11, after visiting 18 destinations in 12 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and the Pacific.

Upon returning to Japan, the Asuka II is set to offer shorter itineraries departing from national ports.