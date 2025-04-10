Asuka III Delivered to NYK

NYK Cruises today took delivery of the Asuka III from Meyer Werft. The company said in a press release that the traditional flag change occurred during the delivery ceremony.

Onboard the ship, Hiroyuki Endo, president and CEO of NYK Cruises, and Captain Hisashi Kogue celebrated the handover with Bernd Eikens, CEO of the Meyer Group of Meyer Werft, executives of Meyer Werft, NYK Cruises employees and the shipping company’s Captain Hisashai Kogue.

“We are very pleased about the acquisition of Asuka III,” said Endo. “Offering the best holiday experiences in our homeland in a responsible way is the driving force behind our actions. We are fortunate to have the best people working together to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

“The delivery of the Asuka III is taking place today as planned and is an important milestone for us,” said Bernd Eikens, CEO of the Meyer Group. “The entire team at Meyer Werft, together with our partners, has worked hard to bring this ship to life, and today, we have completed another great ship.”

“Many of the equipment elements will only be brought onboard in Yokohama, the ship’s home port, but it is already evident that it will be a wonderful ship for the Japanese public,” Eikens added.

The Asuka III accommodates 740 passengers and will offer cruises from various ports in Japan. During its first season, the ship will call at over 30 destinations nationwide, including Hakodate, Otaru, Takamatsu, Shingu, Muroran and Moji.

The season’s highlight is the “Japan Circumnavigation Cruise,” which departs from Yokohama at the beginning of August. As part of the 12-night voyage, the Asuka III will visit Hakodate, Otaru, Kanazawa, Maizuru, Moji and Beppu before returning to her home port.

After the Asuka III had been transferred from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg about 40 km downstream of the Ems, it completed its technical and nautical sea trials in the North Sea on March 18 under the supervision of Captain Wolfgang Thos, the captain of the shipyard.