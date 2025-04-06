Asuka II Sails on Final World Cruise

The Asuka II embarked on its final world cruise in late March, according to an update shared by Asuka Cruise.

The Japan-flagged ship kicked off a 103-night itinerary, which will feature visits to 18 destinations in 12 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and the Pacific.

According to Asuka Cruise, the sailing wraps up a 20-year history that began with the first Asuka.

“Surrounded by the support of many, this grand finale journey has begun. Guests aboard can enjoy a special world cruise experience filled with exciting onboard events,” the company said in its update.

After leaving Japan, the Asuka II sails to Singapore and Réunion before arriving in South Africa and Namibia.

The 940-guest ship then heads north for visits to destinations in the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. This segment of the itinerary is highlighted by ports in Portugal, Spain, France and England.

After crossing the Atlantic, the Asuka II also sails to destinations in North America and the Caribbean, including Boston, New York City, the Bahamas and Colombia.

The ship is then set to transit the Panama Canal for ports of call on the West Coast, such as San Francisco.

Before returning to Yokohama, the Asuka II also sails to Hawaii for an overnight stay in Honolulu.

Upon returning to Japan, the 1995-built ship is set to offer a series of cruises departing from local homeports.

The vessel will be joined this year by the new Asuka III, which is in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

During its maiden season, the LNG-powered newbuild will take guests to explore 30 ports across Japan.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama and visiting destinations in Hokkaido, the inaugural voyage of the Asuka III is scheduled to depart on July 20, 2025.