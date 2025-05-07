Seaventure Undergoing Drydock at Naval Rocha

The Seaventure is currently being prepared for the debut of 66 Degrees Expeditions, a new China-based cruise operator.

After completing a winter season in Antarctica, the 162-guest vessel arrived at the Naval Rocha shipyard in Lisbon on April 9, 2025.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report, the ship will see a number of upgrades before embarking on its first cruise for the startup brand.

Planned projects include an interior refit, as well as the addition of a new exterior livery and new safety systems.

The Seaventure will also be prepared to offer a tweaked onboard product, which will feature specific food and beverage offerings, culturally themed entertainment, and Mandarin language services.

Following the drydock, the ship is expected to embark on its first sailing for 66 Degrees in May, kicking off a cruise season in Northern Europe and the Arctic.

Nearly 15 sailings are planned through early September and will feature itineraries to the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland and Jan Mayen.

For its first cruise under the new brand flag, the Seaventure will sail from Cardiff, Wales, to Aberdeen, Scotland, as part of an eight-night itinerary.

Visiting several destinations around the British Isles, the voyage focuses on the Hebridean Islands and also includes a stop in Fair Isle.

Upon completing its maiden season in the Northern Hemisphere, the company is also set to operate two sailings in Antarctica in 2025-26.

Originally built for Frontier Cruises in the early 1990s, the Seaventure spent most of its career sailing for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the Bremen.

After nearly 20 years sailing for the German brand, the 6,700-ton vessel was sold to Scylla Cruises in early 2019.

The Swiss-based company chartered the ship out to various operators before selling it to its new Chinese owners in mid-2024.