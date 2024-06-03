Scylla Reportedly Selling the Seaventure

Scylla is reportedly selling the Seaventure as it refocuses on its core business of river cruising. Acquired by the company in 2019, the expedition ship was formerly operated by Hapag-Lloyd as the Bremen.

According to reports in German media, a sale agreement to an international buyer has already been reached and is expected to be completed later this year.

“The sale came as a surprise and was quicker than expected,” Scylla’s CEO Arno Reitsma told Touristik Aktuell.

According to Reitsma, as the company refocuses on its core business of river cruising, it is set to launch a total of 12 new riverboats by the end of 2028.

Scylla recently introduced the Porto Mirante, a new 120-guest vessel purpose-designed to sail on Portugal’s Douro River.

After being retired by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises during the Covid pandemic, the Seaventure was handed over to Scylla in late 2020.

Currently sailing for Iceland ProCruises in the Arctic, the 164-guest vessel has been operated by various operators under charter agreements.

Later this year, the ship is set to be charteredto Polar Latitudes for a series of expedition cruises to Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands.

After being acquired by Scylla, the Seaventure also sailed for Scylla’s VIVA Cruises brand, offering summer itineraries in the North Atlantic, Northern Europe and the Arctic.

Originally built for Frontier Cruises, the 6,700-ton ship was constructed at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Japan and entered service in late 1990.

Acquired by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises three years later, the vessel is considered one of the original purpose-built expedition cruise ships.

Among its main characteristics are a double bottom hull, strengthened propeller shafts and bow, and extra ice protection on the rudders.

On the hotel side, the Seaventure offers a swimming pool and sauna, a library, a theater-style auditorium, a main restaurant, a citizen science lab and more.