Iceland ProCruises Unveils 2024 Lineup, Including Greenland

Iceland ProCruises has opened bookings for their 2024 expedition cruises, introducing a new Greenland itinerary and expanded combination tours.

The newly introduced Greenland Explorer Combination Tour will offer an 18-day itinerary along the entire Greenland coast, according to a press release.

Adventure West Greenland, another recently introduced tour, will take guests on a journey along Greenland’s west coast. The itinerary is scheduled for July 29, with prices starting at $3,115 per person with an early bird discount.

Iceland ProCruises’ three departures to Greenland feature limited-time special offers. Travelers can enjoy expedition-style cruises aboard the Seaventure, a ship small enough to enter fjords and bays too shallow for larger vessels, according to the company.

Combining tours such as Hot Springs and Eternal Ice include the Iceland Circumnavigation experience, highlighting natural wonders and Icelandic culture; and the Natural Wonders of Greenland Tours. This itinerary begins on July 11, with prices starting at $6,845 per person for bookings made by December 31, 2023.

Iceland Circumnavigation rates begin at $2,990 per person (triple occupancy), varying with the chosen itinerary and dates. The package includes accommodation, all meals, Zodiac excursions, English-speaking guides, onboard lectures, and entertainment.