Seaventure Debuts New 66 Degrees Livery

The Seaventure is now sporting the colors of its new owner and operator, 66 Degrees Expeditions. The livery includes a white hull highlighted by dark blue accents and an orange funnel.

The company’s logo and slogan “Beyond Adventures” are also painted on the sides of the expedition vessel.

After spending the last few years operating on charter contracts for various operators, the Seaventure was delivered to 66 Degrees Expeditions in late 2024.

The new China-based operator is now set to embark on its maiden season in the Arctic and Northern Europe, offering expeditions to destinations in Iceland, Svalbard, Greenland and Jan Mayen.

Before embarking on its first sailing for the new brand, the Seaventure underwent a drydock at the Navalrocha shipyard in Lisbon, Portugal.

In addition to getting 66 Degrees’ new colors, the 1990-built ship got new safety systems and an interior refit.

The work prepared the 162-guest vessel to offer a tweaked product for the Chinese market, which will feature specific food and beverage offerings, culturally themed entertainment and Mandarin language services.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report, the Seaventure is set to offer approximately 15 sailings during its maiden season for 66 Degrees.

The cruise product is said to bring Eastern and Western trave philosophies onboard for a cross-cultural exchange experience.

Upon completing its schedule in September, the ship is set to offer cruises in Antarctica for Polar Latitudes during the 2025-26 season, as part of a previous agreement.

In addition to two sailings in Antarctica, 66 Degrees is planning a 20-cruise season in 2026, which also includes repositioning cruises in the Atlantic and Africa.

Originally built for Frontier Cruises, the Seaventure spent nearly 20 years sailing for Hapag-Lloyd as the Bremen.

After being replaced by a newbuild, the 6,700-ton ship was sold to Scylla Cruises in early 2019 before embarking on a series of charter contracts.