First Chinese Expedition Cruise Line is Launched

China’s first expedition cruise brand, 66 Degrees Expedition Cruise, was launched earlier this month during a ceremony in Guangzhou.

According to local sources, the company is expected to offer cruises to polar regions starting with itineraries to the Arctic in May 2025 with the Poseidon.

While the company did not confirm which ship its set to operate, images from the event launch show the 1991-built Seaventure.

Operating with Chinese capital, 66 Degrees Expedition Cruises was jointly established by the Guangdong Tourism Holdings Group and the Guangdong Port and Shipping Group.

Luo Qianguo, deputy general manager of Guangdong Tourism Control Group, said that the new cruise line has great strategic importance for the company, serving as an important step to promote international operations.

According to TTG Travel China, the new company aims to take Chinese tourists to explore polar regions, including Antarctica and the Arctic.

In a separate article, Beijing Business Daily said that 66 Degrees Expedition Cruise will operate the Poseidon.

The 150-guest ship will offer services for both English- and Chinese-speaking guests, as well as Chinese menus, professional photographers and high-speed broadband internet.

The operation will also focus on sustainability, with initiatives that include the use of refillable bottles and paper straws onboard.

Updated in 2022, the Poseidon was designed to operate in remote and polar areas, and is small enough to explore the fjords of the Arctic and Antarctic, the company said.

While no further details of the ship have been revealed, it is believed that the brand acquired Scylla’s Seaventure, iMarine.cn said.

In June, the Switzerland-based company announced plans to sell the 6,700-ton expedition ship to an undisclosed international operator.

66 Degrees Expedition Cruises is also said to have plans to build a series of new expedition vessels in the future.

“We are not just satisfied with the Chinese market. Our goal is to own new cruise ships within ten years and expand into the international high-end tourism market,” Tao Yongliang, general manager of 66 Degrees Expedition Cruises, told Beijing Business Daily.