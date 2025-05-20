Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas Returns to Europe

Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager of the Seas recently returned to Europe for a summer season in the Mediterranean.

After spending this past winter sailing in the Caribbean, the 1999-built ship embarked on a repositioning cruise in early May.

Sailing from Port Canaveral to Barcelona, the 13-night cruise featured visits to destinations in Portugal and Spain, such as Ponta Delgada, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca.

After completing the repositioning voyage, the vessel kicked off its European schedule on May 16, 2025.

The Voyager of the Seas now offering a series of seven- to ten-night cruises that sail to both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

With itineraries departing from Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Piraeus and Ravenna, the deployment mostly includes open-jaw sailings that feature visits to a wide range of destinations.

One of the cruises set to be offered sails from Civitavecchia to Ravenna, cruising through Italy and the Adratic.

The seven-night itinerary is set to make visits to Salerno and Messina, as well as Split and Dubrovnik.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the ship include Mykonos and Santorini in Greece; Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey; Cannes and Marseille in France; and Santa Margherita in Italy.

Upon completing its summer season in Europe, the Voyager of the Seas then heads for Australia.

The schedule includes unique cruises to South Africa and the Indian Ocean, as well as sailings in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Returning to the region after a five-year gap, the Voyager arrives in Brisbane in December for cruises to Queensland, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

In April 2026, the 3,430-guest ship embarks on a 25-night repositioning cruise to North America ahead of its first-ever season in Alaska sailing from Seattle.