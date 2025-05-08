Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas Ready to Alaska Debut

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas is ready for its first-ever cruise deployment in Alaska.

After completing a winter season in Singapore and Southeast Asia, the 2015-built vessel embarked on a repositioning voyage to North America in late April.

Sailing from Japan to the United States, the 15-night cruise is set to visit three destinations before ending in Seattle on May 9, 2025.

The Anthem of the Seas then kicks off its inaugural season in Alaska, which includes a series of seven-night cruises that also sail to Canada.

Departing from Seattle every Friday, the weeklong itineraries include visits to Victoria, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka.

Sailing in the region through early October, the Anthem of the Seas is also scheduled to visit Icy Strait Point on selected cruises.

Upon completing its summer schedule in Alaska, the 4,204-guest ship embarks on a trans-Pacific cruise to Australia and the South Pacific.

The repositioning voyage includes two legs, including a nine-night cruise to Honolulu, Hawaii, sailing from Vancouver.

In mid-October, the ship kicks off a 17-night itinerary to Sidney that features visits to destinations in French Polynesia and New Zealand, such as Papeete, Raiatea and Tauranga.

Also debuting in the region, the Anthem offers itineraries to Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand departing from Sydney.

The 158,000-ton ship is set to return to Seattle for a second season in Alaska and Canada starting in May 2026.

Royal Caribbean’s 2025 season in the region includes four ships. In addition to the Anthem, the company is also deploying the Quantum of the Seas, the Serenade of the Seas and the Radiance of the Seas in Alaska.

The vessels offer itineraries departing from Seattle, Vancouver and Seward between May and September.

Ports of call set to be visited during the timeframe include Haines, Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, as well as Dawes Glacier, Endicott Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier.