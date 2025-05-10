New Ships, Old Names: More Cruise Lines Recycle Vessel Names

With Carnival Cruise Line announcing plans to name its upcoming ships the Carnival Festivale and the Carnival Tropicale, the trend to recycle vessel names continues to pick up momentum .

According to data from Cruise Industry News reports, over the next few years, at least four new ships are set to revive names formerly used by their operators.

The figure includes the two new Carnival vessels, which will carry names previously used by some of the first ships that sailed for the brand.

Set to enter service in 2027, the new Carnival Festivale pays homage to the 1961-built Festivale, a former ocean liner that sailed for the company between 1977 and 1996.

The new Carnival Tropicale, which is scheduled for delivery in 2028, will be named after the brand’s first-ever newbuild, the 1,022-guest Tropicale.

As part of Carnival’s Excel class, the new ships follow the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Celebration and the Carnival Jubilee.Built between 2020 and 2023, the three ships also revive names previously used by the company in the 1970s and 1980s.

Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean International announced plans to use the name of a former vessel for one of its upcoming Icon-class ships.

Set to enter service in 2026, the new LNG-powered ship will be named after the Legend of the Seas, a Vision-class ship that sailed for the brand between 1995 and 2017.

Princess Cruises is another brand following the trend with its new Sphere class ships. The series started with the new Sun Princess, which entered service in 2023 under a name that has been used twice in the company’s history.

The brand is now set to welcome a new Star Princess to its fleet in October 2025. The 175,000-ton ship will use a name that has been used twice in the past.

Before this year’s newbuild, other vessels that sailed under the name include a 2002-built Grand class ship and a 1989-built vessel that was originally ordered for Sitmar Cruises.