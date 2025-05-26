MSC Seaside to Offer Short Cruises from Miami

The MSC Seaside is set to offer short cruises to the Bahamas on a year-round basis starting in November 2025.

According to the MSC Cruises website, the ship will sail a series of three- and four-night itineraries departing from PortMiami.

While most will also visit the Port of Nassau, all departures feature a visit to the company’s private island destination of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Joining the MSC World America at the homeport, the MSC Seaside is currently set to continue offering short cruises from Miami through April 2027.

As the largest MSC ship to be fully dedicated to the short cruise market, the 4,140-guest vessel arrives in the United States after a summer season in Europe.

Currently sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seaside is offering seven-night cruises to destinations in Spain, France, Italy and Tunisia.

In late October, the 2017-built vessel kicks off a trans-Atlantic crossing ahead of its return to North America.

The 19-night repositioning voyage sails from Barcelona and includes visits to destinations in Spain, Morocco, Barbados, Grenada, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico.

Upon arriving in PortMiami on November 16, 2025, the vessel kicks off a five-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean before commencing its series of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas.

The MSC Seaside also offers special holiday weeklong cruises to the Caribbean in December 2025 and December 2026.

In addition to the ship, a second MSC Cruises vessel is set to offer year-round cruises from PortMiami: the MSC World America.

After entering service in April 2025, the LNG-powered ship is set to continue to operate week-long cruises to the Caribbean through early 2027.

Two additional ships are set to offer seasonal winter deployments out of the port: the MSC Divina in 2025-26 and the MSC Poesia in 2026-27.