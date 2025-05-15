MSC Divina Resumes Service in the Mediterranean After Drydock

The MSC Divina welcomed guests back onboard earlier this month after undergoing a routine drydock in Malta.

After completing a winter deployment in the Caribbean in early April, the 2012-built ship repositioned to Europe with no guests onboard.

The Fantasia-class vessel then entered drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Valletta in mid-April for regular maintenance, technical work and class inspections.

Following the successful completion of the project, the MSC Divina sailed to Civitavecchia on May 9 to kick off a series of cruises to the Greek Isles, Turkey and Italy.

The ship’s regular seven-night itinerary features visits to Mykonos, Santorini, Kusadasi and Naples, in addition to two days cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean.

With the exception of the two destinations in Greece, guests will be able to board the MSC Divina in any port of call.

The vessel is part of MSC Cruises’ extensive summer deployment in Europe that includes 18 vessels offering itineraries around the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

In mid-October, the MSC Divina offers a repositioning voyage back to Miami ahead of a winter season sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The 20-night cruise includes visits to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Portugal before arriving in the Caribbean for stops in Antigua, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico.

Joining the new MSC World America and the MSC Seaside, the MSC Divina kicks off a series of cruises from MSC’s new cruise terminal in PortMiami in early November.

The deployment includes three- to 14-night itineraries to a wide range of destinations in the region, including Ocho Rios in Jamaica, Cabo Rojo in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Limón in Costa Rica.

Some of the cruises also feature a visit to MSC’s private island destination near Bimini in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

The MSC Divina is then set to return to Europe in early May 2026 ahead of another summer season sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean.