Here Are All the New Ships Entering Service for MSC Cruises

After announcing plans to build two new ships, MSC Cruises will take delivery of four new vessels in the next five years.

Bringing the company’s fleet count to 27 ships, the newbuilds are part of the recently launched World class, which currently includes two vessels in service.

Here are the details of the company’s newbuild schedule, according to the latest issue of the Cruise Industry News’ Global Cruise Ship Orderbook.

MSC World Asia

Debut Date: 2026

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (St. Nazaire, France)

Status: Under construction

The MSC World Asia is set to become the third ship in MSC Cruises’ World Class. Currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered ship is set to make its debut in late 2026.

Paying homage to Asia, the 5,400-guest ship will spend its maiden season in Europe, with cruises sailing around the Western Mediterranean.

MSC World Atlantic

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (St. Nazaire, France)

Status: Under construction

MSC Cruises recently celebrated the start of the construction of the MSC World Atlantic at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

While further details of the ship and its itineraries are still to be revealed, the company confirmed that the 205,700-ton ship will sail from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean during its inaugural season, which starts in late 2027.

World Class V

Debut Date: 2029

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (St. Nazaire, France)

Status: Ordered

A fifth World Class ship is set to enter service in 2029 as part of a deal between MSC Cruises the Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Revealed last May, the contract also includes a sixth vessel for the series. Further details of the vessels and their maiden seasons are yet to be made public by the company.

World Class VI

Debut Date: 2030

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (St. Nazaire, France)

Status: Ordered

The sixth ship in MSC Cruises’ World Class is set to enter service in 2030. After being ordered by the company in May, the vessel will be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

Additional information about the ship’s itineraries and features is set to be announced at a later date.