MSC Orders Two More World Class Ships

MSC World America

MSC Cruises today ordered two more LNG-powered 5,400-guest World Class vessels from Chantiers de l’Atlantique to complement the four already delivered or under construction.

The two new orders, currently referred to as World Class 5 and 6, will be delivered in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

MSC Chantiers Deal

The World Class 5 and 6 will join MSC World Europa and MSC World America, along with MSC World Asia and MSC World Atlantic, which are currently under construction and will launch in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The World Asia is set to debut late next year, sailing in Europe. The MSC World Atlantic will offer cruises from Port Canaveral when she joins MSC Cruises’ fleet in 2027.

The two new orders announced today will be subject to access to financing, as per industry practice.

