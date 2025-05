MSC: 27 Ship Fleet by 2030

With the news that MSC Cruises added two more World-class ships to its orderbook, the company will now have 27 ships in service by 2030, including six World-class vessels with 5,400 berths each.

The World Europa is sailing in Europe, while the World America operates week-long itineraries from Miami.

The World Asia will debut in Europe in lte 2026, while the World Atlantic will sail from Port Canaveral following her delivery from Chantiers in 2027.

Projected MSC 2030 Fleet: