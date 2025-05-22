Crescent Seas Opens First Sales Gallery in Miami

Crescent Seas opened its first sales gallery in Miami this month, the new luxury residential cruising brand announced.

According to a press release, the space is located on the 8th floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences at 159 NE 6th Street, Miami, FL 33132.

The new sales gallery invites prospective buyers to explore an immersive glimpse of life onboard its residential ships, the company said.

“The gallery offers a curated showcase of onboard design and amenities, giving buyers a real sense of what life onboard will be like,” said Alexandre Volland, Crescent Seas’ global head of sales.

“They can explore the residences, see design details up close, and understand how ownership works in one place. It is where the vision becomes real,” he added.

With sales officially underway as of April 9, Crescent Seas’ Sales Gallery hosts a bar, entertaining space, and displays showcasing Crescent Seas’ yachting lifestyle.

Guests can enjoy a 360-degree immersive video space to immerse themselves in a vision of their new life at sea. Private appointments offer insight into Crescent Seas’ unique ownership model, current pricing and availability, and what it means to live at sea, the company said.

Crescent Seas plans to launch its first ship in late December 2026. Currently in service for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Navigator will offer 210 residences with prices ranging from $750,000 to $8 million.

Before embarking on its maiden voyage, the ship will undergo an estimated $50 million renovation led by Lissoni & Partners, Journey and MAWD.

“We’ve seen tremendous interest since launching Crescent Seas, and the Miami sales gallery allows buyers to experience what this new way of living looks and feels like,” said Russell W. Galbut, founder and chairman of Crescent Seas and founding partner of Crescent Heights.

“It’s a chance to step inside the world of Crescent Seas before ever being onboard.”

The fleet is set to welcome additional ships in 2027 and 2032, with the debut of the Insignia and the Ocean. The latter is set to become Crescent Seas’ first newbuild.