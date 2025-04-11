Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crescent Seas Announces Newbuild Plans

Crescent Ocean

Crescent Seas has announced a newbuild set to debut in 2032.

This follows the company’s news of acquiring the Regent Navigator and Oceania Insignia for its residential cruising start up. Those ships will debut into the Crescent operation in 2026 and 2027.

“Every day we’re building Crescent Seas, we’re learning something new. We’re not just building a ship; we’re building a community and revolutionizing residential living at sea. For the first time in history, people have the opportunity to own a home that moves with them—permanently. This isn’t a one-off project; we have multiple ships already in development, each designed to redefine what it means to live on the water,” said Russell Galbut, Founder and Chairman of Crescent Seas

The ship will be named The Ocean. Further details were not released.

