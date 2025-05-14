Carnival Valor Arrives in Europe for Drydock

The Carnival Valor arrived in the Mediterranean earlier this month for a scheduled drydock at Navantia.

After sailing from New Orleans in late April, the Carnival Cruise Line ship offered a 16-night repositioning cruise that featured visits to the Bahamas, Portugal and Spain.

The trans-Atlantic crossing marked the vessel’s debut in various ports of call, such as Funchal and Ponta Delgada. Before arriving in Barcelona, the Carnival Valor also visited Nassau, Málaga and Alicante.

Now at the drydock number four in the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, the 2004-built vessel is set to undergo routine maintenance, as well as technical work and class inspections.

The Carnival Valor is also expected to see enhancements to its public areas and cabins, with the replacement of carpets, upholstery and general upkeep.

Another new feature coming to the ship is the Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge, which is being gradually rolled out to the Carnival fleet.

According to the company, the military-themed space serves as an ongoing recognition of the sacrifices made by Armed Services personnel and their families.

With menu items that include donations to a not-for-profit organization that provides military families with rent-free housing, the venue is currently available on 14 ships in the company’s fleet.

Following the drydock, the Carnival Valor is set to welcome guests back onboard in Barcelona on June 11, 2025.

Sailing back to its homeport in New Orleans, the 2,974-guest ship offers a 15-night trans-Atlantic crossing that sails to Spain and Portugal.

The Valor then resumes its regular schedule of short cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from the Big Easy.

The series of four- and five-night cruises feature visits to destinations in Mexico including Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

As the second Carnival ship to undergo a drydock in Navantia this year, the Valor will be followed by the Carnival Liberty, which is scheduled to arrive at the Spanish shipyard in late May.

Currently offering summer cruises in Europe, the Carnival Miracle also visited the facility earlier this month.