Carnival Legend Sets Sail to West Coast and Alaska

The Carnival Legend is currently on its way to the West Coast and Alaska after completing its winter season in Tampa.

Set to offer cruises departing from San Francisco over the summer, the Carnival Cruise Line ship kicked off a repositioning voyage in late April.

The 14-night cruise includes a transit of the Panama Canal, in addition to visits to destinations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico, such as Cartagena de Indias, Punta Arenas and Cabo San Lucas.

After arriving in San Francisco in early May, the Carnival Legend kicks off a summer deployment that includes short cruises to Baja Mexico, as well as ten-night cruises to Alaska.

The shorter itineraries feature a visit to Ensenada, in addition to two days sailing across the Pacific Ocean.

As part of the longer cruises to Alaska, the Legend is set to visit five destinations, including Prince Rupert in Canada’s British Columbia.

Before returning to San Francisco, the 2,100-guest vessel spends four days at sea and also sails to Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau.

The itinerary is highlighted by scenic cruising in the Inside Passage and the Tracy Arm Fjord, which Carnival describes as “one of the most spectacular cruise destinations on earth.”

After completing its summer schedule, the Carnival Legend repositions to Galveston for a series of four- to ten-night cruises to the Caribbean.

In 2026, the 2002-built vessel is scheduled to return to Europe for itineraries to the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Mediterranean and more.

Carnival’s 2025 lineup in Alaska includes three ships sailing from two ports: Seattle and San Francisco.

In addition to the Carnival Legend from San Francisco, the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Luminosa are sailing to the region from Seattle.

The vessels offer seven-night cruises to destinations that include Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Juneau and Victoria.