Carnival Cruise Line Ready for Strong Summer Season

Carnival Cruise Line is ready to deliver a strong cruise season, the company announced in a press release.

The brand said it will sail nearly two million guests on 29 ships and make more than 1,200 port calls to nearly 50 destinations.

The key highlight of the summer is Celebration Key, which will open in July as Carnival’s exclusive destination in Grand Bahama.

“Summer is the busiest time for travel, and Carnival Cruise Line is poised for one of our largest summer cruise schedules ever. Many Americans are within a five-hour drive of one of our 13 U.S. homeports, so they can easily access one of our fun-filled cruises. With most meals, entertainment, and other activities included, a Carnival cruise represents a significant value over land-based vacations,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This summer is set to be especially memorable as we open Celebration Key on Grand Bahama, our game-changing destination that will deliver the ultimate day in paradise for our guests,” she added.

Carnival also said it is the most accessible cruise line for U.S. guests, with ships sailing from stateside homeports set to make 1,000 stops in destinations across nearly 15 countries.

As part of a continued focus on making travel experiences more seamless, the company is working to implement its new ticketless platform for shore excursions to its most visited destinations.

In addition to offering year-round deployments from various U.S. ports, Carnival is also operating seasonal cruise programs in Alaska and Europe.

According to the company, its three-ship deployment in Alaska is currently delivering “bucket list sights and experiences” with cruises from Seattle and San Francisco. About 100,000 guests are expected to sail in the region this summer.

Carnival’s summer series in Europe is also underway, with the Carnival Miracle taking guests to destinations across 17 countries.

This summer, the company is also marking 20 years of sailings from Civitavecchia, a port near Rome, in Italy.

In Australia, Carnival has three ships offering a wide range of year-round sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.