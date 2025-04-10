Viking’s Hagen: LNG ‘Not the Way to the Future’

Viking’s Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen shared strong opinions on the use of LNG by cruise ships during a press conference in Miami Beach earlier this week.

Viking is currently working with Fincantieri to build the industry’s first two hydrogen ships, the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea.

LNG, which is widely used and rapidly expanding across the cruise industry, is not the right solution for the future, he said.

“I was formerly a scientist, and we like to approach things by what is right scientifically and not what is politically correct,” Hagen explained.

“Regarding the fuels of the future, nothing is easy. In 2019, we identified that hydrogen might be a possible way to the future,” he continued.

“We certainly know that LNG is not the solution for the future, so we can cut that one out,” Hagen said, noting that the fuel is cheap, easy to use and cost-effective.

“But if you are heading towards zero emissions, LNG is not the way. I don’t want to offend anybody in the industry, but that’s what we have learned,” he added.

Hagen also stated that hydrogen is not a guaranteed alternative as well, but instead a good bet for the future.

Set to be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively, the new Viking vessels will introduce new technology developed by the shipyard’s subsidiary Isotta Fraschini Motori.

According to Fincantieri, a newly developed system addresses issues previously linked to the distribution, logistics and storage of hydrogen onboard cruise ships.

Viking also announced plans to build two additional ocean ships at Fincantieri for a 2031 delivery. The deal also includes an option for two more ocean ships for delivery in 2033.

With these new orders, Viking is set to take delivery of over ten ocean ships in the next six years.