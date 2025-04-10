Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Viking’s Hagen: LNG ‘Not the Way to the Future’

Viking Sea

Viking’s Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen shared strong opinions on the use of LNG by cruise ships during a press conference in Miami Beach earlier this week.

Viking is currently working with Fincantieri to build the industry’s first two hydrogen ships, the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea.

LNG, which is widely used and rapidly expanding across the cruise industry, is not the right solution for the future, he said.

“I was formerly a scientist, and we like to approach things by what is right scientifically and not what is politically correct,” Hagen explained.

“Regarding the fuels of the future, nothing is easy. In 2019, we identified that hydrogen might be a possible way to the future,” he continued.

“We certainly know that LNG is not the solution for the future, so we can cut that one out,” Hagen said, noting that the fuel is cheap, easy to use and cost-effective.

“But if you are heading towards zero emissions, LNG is not the way. I don’t want to offend anybody in the industry, but that’s what we have learned,” he added.

Hagen also stated that hydrogen is not a guaranteed alternative as well, but instead a good bet for the future.

Set to be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively, the new Viking vessels will introduce new technology developed by the shipyard’s subsidiary Isotta Fraschini Motori.

According to Fincantieri, a newly developed system addresses issues previously linked to the distribution, logistics and storage of hydrogen onboard cruise ships.

Viking also announced plans to build two additional ocean ships at Fincantieri for a 2031 delivery. The deal also includes an option for two more ocean ships for delivery in 2033.

With these new orders, Viking is set to take delivery of over ten ocean ships in the next six years.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

72 Ships | 175,613 Berths | $63.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.