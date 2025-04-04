The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts New Brand Campaign

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the launch of its new global brand campaign, “Unlike the Rest,” in a press release.

According to the company, the campaign portrays moments that define life aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and invites guests to explore the world with curiosity and intention.

“At the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a vision to create truly extraordinary experiences that evoke wonder and enrich the traveler’s journey,” said Ernesto Fara, president and chief financial officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“’Unlike the Rest’ embodies this philosophy, where discovery, connection, and personalization converge to create unforgettable moments that linger long after the voyage ends. As this campaign beautifully captures, travel is a deeply personal and inspirational journey, with boundless possibilities amplified on every voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” added Fara.

According to the press release, the campaign resonates with modern luxury explorers seeking a voyage and a deeper connection to the world and themselves. It also attracts travelers who may have never considered a voyage at sea before.

“Our guests approach travel as a quest for discovery and authentic connection, seeking to explore the world’s most captivating destinations in a unique way while embracing transformative experiences that awaken the spirit and inspire wonder,” added Gaby Aiguesvives, chief marketing officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“The ‘Unlike the Rest’ campaign invites travelers to embark on a voyage that defies the conventional, leaving an indelible mark on the soul,” added Aiguesvives.

Following the unveiling of the Evrima in October 2022 and Ilma in September 2024, as well as the anticipated launch of the Luminara in July 2025, the campaign showcases the brand’s evolution and its growth in the ultra-luxury space, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said.

The company added that it is celebrating its strongest Wave season booking performance in the company’s history and that with the fleet expansion, it will soon launch itineraries in Asia and Alaska.