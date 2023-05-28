Ritz’s Luminara Marks First Milestone with Steel-Cutting Ceremony

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection marked a construction milestone with a steel-cutting ceremony for its newest yacht, the Luminara, held on June 6 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

According to a press release, among those who participated in the celebration were Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Ernesto Fara, president and CFO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and Arnaud Le Joncour, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Chantiers de l’Atlantique, as well as other key guests.

“As the latest superyacht in our growing fleet starts to take shape, we gratefully acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all those involved in the construction of Luminara,” said Murren. “Our deepest appreciation goes out to Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the exceptional teams who have joined us on this remarkable journey, propelling us to this exciting milestone as we open new horizons for our guests to explore the world’s most coveted destinations.”

The Luminara, which is scheduled to set sail in 2025, will measure 794 feet and accommodate up to 448 guests.

“We take great pride in continuing this time-honored shipbuilding tradition and taking a pivotal stride towards the unveiling of the next extraordinary yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Le Joncour. “Together, we celebrate this special occasion and continued collaboration with visionary teams on a project that promises to be at the forefront of the ultra-luxury sector.”

Reservations for the 2025 season of the Luminara voyages will open this fall. The Luminara will join sister-ship the Ilma, scheduled to set sail in 2024, and the Evrima, the company’s first yacht sailing since October 2022. Voyages onboard the Luminara will range from seven to ten nights.