Seattle Port Starts 2025 Season with Full Shore Power Capability

The Port of Seattle announced its 2025 cruise season kicks off on Saturday, April 12, at its Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66. This will be the first full season that all three of its berths have shore power, allowing vessels to shut off their engines while at berth.

In a press release, the port said it is one of the only home ports with all its cruise berths shore power–enabled and that it can have three ships plugged into shore power simultaneously.

The arrival of the Norwegian Bliss marks the first sailing of the Seattle-to-Alaska season.

The 2025 season runs from April to October and is expected to support:

298 sailings

9 million revenue passengers, which comes out to more than 900,000 unique passengers

Nearly $900 million in economic impact, including tourism, and provisioning, and jobs supported by cruise, and

5,500 jobs.

“The Seattle to Alaska cruise season drives our local economy through spending from cruise guests and through the provisioning of local goods and services to the cruise lines,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck.

“The 2025 cruise season marks a major milestone as the first full season of clean energy shore power available at all three berths, making our home port an international leader in shoreside decarbonization. This continues our work to advance maritime decarbonization as we build a port for the future,” added Metruck.

“Also, this year, Carnival Corporation will conduct a biofuel pilot in our region to provide additional learning on future tools to reduce carbon emissions further. Alternative sustainable fuels are a critical element in the maritime industry’s decarbonization strategy,” said Metruck.

In June, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will spend its first homeport season in Seattle. The vessel will offer eleven sailings this season, with seven- to 11-day itineraries from June to September.

In 2026, Seattle will also welcome Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises for their first homeport Alaska seasons. “Seattle is an incredible city to enjoy as part of the Alaska cruise experience, and 2025 promises to be another exciting cruise season,” said Sally Andrews, vice president of communications and public affairs at Cruise Lines International Association.