Royal Caribbean: Icon Class Ships to Sail from 5 Homeports in 2026

As the new Legend of the Seas enters service, the Icon Class will offer itineraries to a broader variety of regions in 2026 while introducing new homeports in the U.S. and Europe.

Cruise Industry News looked into Royal Caribbean’s plans for the Icon-class ships in 2026.

Legend of the Seas

Year Built: 2026

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

Sailing Regions: Western Mediterranean; Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

The new Legend of the Seas will debut in August 2026, with summer deployment in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the ship offers seven-night cruises to Spain, Italy and France.

In November 2026, the third Icon Class vessel repositions to North America for six- and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale.

Star of the Seas

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

After debuting in Port Canaveral in August 2025, the Star of the Seas will continue to sail from its homeport in Central Florida on a year-round basis.

The ship’s schedule includes a series of seven-night cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean that also feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Tonnage: 250,800

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeports: Miami (United States)

The Icon of the Seas is scheduled to continue to offer year-round cruises from PortMiami through at least 2027.

Departing from its homeport every Saturday, the 2023-built ship offers seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All sailings also feature a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay.