P&O Cancels Cruise Due to Refit Delay

P&O Cruises recently cancelled a cruise onboard the Aurora due to a refit delay, according to a report by the BBC.

After completing a scheduled drydock, the 2000-built vessel was set to offer a short cruise starting on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Sailing from Southampton, England, the three-night cruise featured a visit to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, in addition to one day cruising in the North Sea.

According to the BBC, passengers were informed of the cancellation via an email sent roughly 24 hours before the planned departure.

“We appreciate how disappointing this is for our guests who were booked to travel,” a P&O spokesperson told the British website.

Affected guests will receive a full refund of the cruise fare, the BBC added, in addition to a future cruise credit equivalent to 20 percent of the monies paid for the cancelled booking.

Aurora’s refit was announced by P&O Cruises in March 2023 and includes updates to guest areas and cabins.

Mirroring a similar refurbishment that took place onboard the Arcadia in late 2024, the project was described as a big investment to create a “more intimate experience in stylish surroundings.”

During its stay at a shipyard, the Aurora saw the addition of new chairs in cabins and new balcony furniture, as well as a general update to its open-deck areas.

After the cancellation, the Aurora is now set to welcome guests back onboard on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The 1,800-guest ship then sails from Southampton for a 12-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords, featuring visits to Gravdal, Trondheim, Olden, Andalsnes, Alesund and Haugesund.

Sailing from its homeport in the United Kingdom on a year-round basis, the ship is scheduled to offer three- to 30-night cruises to Northern Europe, Iceland, the Mediterranean, North America, the Caribbean and more in 2025.