Norwegian Jewel Kicks Off 2025 Season in Boston

The Norwegian Jewel sailed from Boston on April 11, kicking off the 2025 cruise season at Massport’s Flynn Cruiseport.

According to an update shared by the port, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel embarked on the first of a series of cruises to Bermuda.

Sailing from Boston every Friday, the seven-night voyages include multiple-day visits to King’s Wharf and are set to be offered through late August.

Before repositioning to Europe in late 2025, the Norwegian Jewel is also set to offer itineraries to Canada and New England sailing from the Flynn Cruiseport.

Other ships sailing from Boston in 2025 include Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam, which offers cruises to Canada and New England starting in late May.

The ship’s schedule includes open-jaw itineraries that sail between Boston and Quebec City, as well as roundtrip cruises visiting destinations including Halifax, Charlottetown and Portland.

In July, the Zuiderdam is also set to offer Holland America’s signature “Voyage of the Vikings” itinerary, a 35-night cruise that sails to Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland before returning to Massport.

Flynn Cruiseport is also hosting the Majestic Princess for homeport operations this year. Fresh from a drydock in Europe, the Princess Cruises vessel debuts in Boston in early August.

The 2017-built ship is scheduled to offer seven- to ten-night cruises to Canada and New England before repositioning to Florida in early November.

Other ships set to offer cruises from the port in 2025 include Holland America’s Volendam, Windstar’s Star Pride, Oceania’s Insignia and Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas, as well as the Norwegian Gem and the Celebrity Silhouette.

Boston will welcome several transit calls this year as well, with vessels from brands including Viking Cruises, Silversea, Princess, Cunard, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, TUI, Seabourn, P&O, Virgin, Regent, Phoenix Reisen and Crystal.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Europa 2 is set to close out the 2025 season in the port with a transit call on December 15, 2024.