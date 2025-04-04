Majestic Princess Emerges from Drydock with New and Revamped Spaces

Princess Cruises announced in a press release that after a two-week drydock in Palermo, Italy, the Majestic Princess has set sail with new venues, reimagined spaces and refined touches in preparation for its 2025 Mediterranean season.

“The Majestic Princess has undergone a remarkable transformation that will introduce beloved venues and experiences from across our fleet as it sails,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises’ vice president of hotel operations and guest experience.

After a season of Mediterranean cruises (April to July), the Majestic Princess sails to Canada and New England (August to September) and then to the Caribbean (October to December) to finish out the year.

Notable changes on the Majestic Princess include the following:

Deck 5

O’Malley’s Irish Pub, formerly Vines Wine Bar, serves Irish comfort food pub-style with a beverage selection including beers and whiskey flights. The venue also features live music.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, formerly Harmony Restaurant, offers family recipes, including handmade pasta, sauces and slow-braised meats.

Good Spirits At Sea, which replaced the Piazza Bar, is inspired by the TV series “Good Spirits.” Expert mixologists deliver live demonstrations.

EFFY, formerly Calypso Cove, features pieces of the New York City-based brand’s jewelry.

Confectionary is a Victorian-style confectionary offering ornate jars of colorful sweets. It was formerly Calypso Cove.

Deck 6

Bellini’s Cocktail Bar, which replaces Good Spirits At Sea and Princess Photo Gallery, is a Bellini-inspired cocktail bar with Italian flair, offering handcrafted cocktails and a selection of wines.

Captains Arcade, formerly Churchill’s Video Arcade, features classic and interactive video games.

Deck 7

Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar is a contemporary sushi bar overlooking the Piazza. It was formerly Ocean Terrace Bar.

EFFY will expand its jewelry selection, offer consultations and hold seminars. An EFFY lounge is dedicated to curating select luxury pieces. It was formerly Cartier.

Princess Photo Gallery, formerly the Library, will include prints and photo downloads.

Deck 16

Alfredo’s Slice replaces Chopsticks Noodle & Dim Sum Bar: The venue serves authentic Neapolitan pizza crafted from scratch and made to order.

The Salty Dog Grill, formerly Lobster Bar & Grill, offers cooked-to-order favorites such as burgers, all-beef hot dogs, street tacos and loaded fries.