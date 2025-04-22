New Features Coming to Regent’s Mariner and Voyager

Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently announced plans for extensive renovations onboard the Seven Seas Navigator and the Seven Seas Voyager.

Cruise Industry News looks at the new features coming to the luxury ships, which are scheduled to debut in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively.

Refreshed Suites

According to Regent, all suites onboard the vessels will be fully refreshed with the introduction of new furnishings, hardware and lighting.

The staterooms will “exude modern elegance,” the company said, with design-led choices that “prioritize the highest standards of guest comfort.”

Marble Bathrooms

The largest suites onboard the two ships will also receive all-new and fully redesigned marble bathrooms.

Signature, Grand, Mariner, Voyager, Seven Seas and Horizon Suites are among the stateroom categories undergoing the additional renovation.

Pool Grill and New Pizzeria

One of the main changes coming to the ships is a full renovation of the Pool Grill, which will debut a new firewood pizzeria concept.

According to Regent, the new space will “treat guests to a sophisticated yet elevated dining option” that is “perfect for a casual meal al fresco.”

New Carpeting

Both ships will offer lush new carpeting throughout the corridors and various public areas, the company said.

Explorer-Class Upgrades and Feel

According to Regent, after the refurbishment, the Seven Seas Mariner and the Seven Seas Voyager will feature the same attention to detail seen in the company’s Explorer-class ships.

The project is aimed at providing guests with a consistently elegant look and feel across the entire fleet, the company added.

Fleet Renewal

While the Mariner and the Voyager are set to undergo refits, the Seven Seas Navigator will be retired from Regent’s fleet in late 2026.

In addition to operating three Explorer-class ships, the company is welcoming two new Prestige-class vessels to its fleet between 2026 and 2029.