NCLH To Remove 5,000+ Berths from Fleet by 2027

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will remove over 5,000 berths from service by 2027 with four ships now set to exit the line’s trio of brands.

After previously announcing the departures of Regent’s Seven Seas Navigator and Oceania’s Insignia, NCLH confirmed on Monday that it is also retiring the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun.

Currently in service for Norwegian Cruise Line, the 2,000-guest sister ships will be handed over to Cordelia Cruises in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

With the Seven Seas Navigator and the Insignia being handed over to Crescent Seas in 2026 and 2027, the NCLH fleet will see a reduction of roughly 5,200 berths over the next two years.

Pursuing an aggressive newbuild strategy, the company is set to offset this reduction with the addition of new vessels.

All of NCLH’s three brands are welcoming new ships over the next three years, including Oceania, which is taking delivery of new vessels in 2025 and 2027, adding 2,650 berths to its fleet

Regent Seven Seas is also welcoming a new vessel, the Seven Seas Prestige. The 850-guest ship is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line is set to take delivery of two Prima-class ships during the timeframe, including the 3,571-guest Norwegian Luna in 2026. The company will also welcome a fifth ship in the Prima series in 2027. This follows the new Norwegian Aqua, which was delivered by Fincantieri in March.

According to CIN data, the five new vessels will add more than 10,000 berths to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ fleet.

For a breakdown of the company’s fleet, see the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News,