HX Expeditions Celebrates 130 Years with Anniversary Specials

HX Expeditions has announced the upcoming celebration of its 130th anniversary in 2026.

To commemorate this monumental milestone, HX said in a press release that it is rolling out a range of offers, exclusive activities and memorable moments throughout the year.

Following the limited-edition 130th Anniversary badge, HX has confirmed culinary surprises, science lectures and an anniversary cocktail that will be served throughout the year.

According to the press release, HX will offer guests the opportunity to upgrade their cabins for 2026 expeditions as of Wednesday, April 2 through June 30, 2025. This limited offer allows guests to upgrade to a suite for the price of an ‘Arctic’ Superior Cabin.

HX added that it is also offering exclusive discounts and packages throughout 2025, identifiable with ‘130 years’ labels.

“We’re incredibly excited to mark 130 years of polar exploration,” said HX’s CEO, Gebhard Rainer. “This is not just a celebration of our past but also of our future.”

“In 2026, we’re offering our guests something totally unique: a chance to be part of history and experience limited-edition moments that will last a lifetime. It’s a year of celebration and we’re thrilled to have our guests with us as we continue our journey forward,” added Rainer.

The company announced the following highlights under the celebrations:

Historian and Storyteller Magnus Winvold will sail on select voyages for exclusive talks about HX’s rich history and its legacy in polar exploration

Several curated dining experiences to highlight the finest in expedition cuisine

A number of surprises onboard throughout 2026

Anniversary Ocean Bottle will be available only to guests traveling in 2026 A 130 Years of Northern Lights Science Lecture that will explore the history of Northern Lights

A photo competition, of which more details will be announced later this year, and

The HX Foundation Fundraising Initiative that will support conservation and sustainability projects.

Image: A photo of SS Lofoten. SS Lofoten was the vessel used for the company’s very first ‘expedition voyage’ in 1896—between Hammerfest and Spitsbergen in Svalbard. The image is courtesy of the Hurtigruten Museum.