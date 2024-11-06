HX Launches New Loyalty Program

Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX) has introduced HX Explorers, a standalone loyalty program featuring exclusive benefits, according to a company statement.

Launching this month, the program is designed to appeal to seasoned travelers and first-time guests with two membership levels: Level 1, for guests preparing to sail, and Level 2, for those who have sailed at least three nights. HX Explorers members will enjoy perks such as special rates for repeat bookings, exclusive activities and deals on HX products, along with discounts on select sustainable brands, including CEWE, Waterhaul and Ocean Bottles.

Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX, said: “At HX, we believe that travel is not just about reaching a destination but about embracing the journey and the stories that come with it. HX Explorers is our commitment to recognizing and rewarding our loyal guests, encouraging them to dive into new adventures and discover the world with a fresh perspective.”

“With HX Explorers, we recognize that today’s travelers seek more than just vacations—they desire meaningful experiences that resonate and inspire. HX is dedicated to creating unforgettable moments, whether in the polar regions or during wildlife encounters in Alaska or the Galapagos Islands, fostering a sense of belonging among our community of curious travelers.”

To mark the launch of the HX Explorers loyalty program as well as the line’s upcoming 130th anniversary in 2026, HX has introduced a series of commemorative badges. Guests who book voyages from now until the end of 2026 will receive a special badge when they board, celebrating both milestones.

The badges depict the first expedition voyage made by the company back in 1896, called the “Sportsman Route” between Hammerfest and Spitsbergen in Svalbard. The badges will be available for a limited time only and will only be given out during the anniversary period.

The loyalty program was developed with feedback from past guests, including frequent traveler Ian Sanderson, who has sailed with HX trips to destinations like Alaska, Iceland, Antarctica and South America.

“In March 2020, when all South American ports closed, HX went above and beyond by chartering a flight to ensure our safe return home. This remarkable effort demonstrated that HX truly has our backs and puts their guests as their top priority. It’s not just about the adventures; it’s the instant familiarity of boarding an HX ship, knowing that the experiences will always exceed my expectations. I cherish the lifelong friendships formed during the voyages and the wonders of our planet that we share together. I’m excited to see what this new HX loyalty scheme has to offer, which I’m sure will help make our trips even more unforgettable. As I have said before, ‘Loyalty is something that is earned, not bought—and it is always a two-way street,’ so I’m looking forward to more interactions with HX and the HX Explorers community.”