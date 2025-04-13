Costa Launches Immersive Window Displays Project

Costa Cruises has launched the Immersive Window Displays project, a pilot initiative involving a selection of agencies from the Welcome Travel Group network that will be renovated with digital windows.

The company said in a press release that it is the first in Italy and within the tourism industry to implement this technology.

Using MicroMesh LED technology, agency windows now become displays offering content without compromising internal visibility, guaranteed by 90 percent transparency.

“We are delighted to partner with travel agencies that have enthusiastically embraced this innovative challenge,” said Luigi Stefanelli, vice president of worldwide sales at Costa Cruises.

“These pioneering agencies have realized the potential of the project to transform their storefronts into powerful marketing tools that attract and engage customers in a whole new way. Their partnership is key to the success of this initiative, which aims to further strengthen our collaboration with the trade,” added Stefanelli.

Costa said it has over 120 square meters of digital screens distributed in strategic points in Italy, allowing travel agencies to increase their visibility.

The content schedule, managed remotely by Costa, focuses on the “Sea Destinations,” which are new itineraries in unique places to be experienced from the perspective of the sea. The digital palimpsest will also integrate the promotional campaigns broadcast on TV, radio and Digital Out of Home.

According to Costa, the project follows its proposal of cutting-edge communication touchpoints provided to travel agencies worldwide, such as the new 360 immersive content.

It also follows on from its Customer Data Platform, developed with Adobe to improve the customer experience by making it increasingly omnichannel and personalized.